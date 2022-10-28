Brazil’s education system in crisis as Bolsonaro takes aim at universities

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 06:57 Hits: 4

Over the last four years, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has made steep budget cuts to Brazil’s public universities. In the run-up to the second and final round of presidential elections, his government announced a new freeze on funds, angering students anew. The fields of education, culture and environmental studies have been favourite targets for the far-right president, who has said such institutions are leftist breeding grounds.

