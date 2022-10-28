The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Brazil’s education system in crisis as Bolsonaro takes aim at universities

Category: World Hits: 4

Brazil’s education system in crisis as Bolsonaro takes aim at universities Over the last four years, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has made steep budget cuts to Brazil’s public universities. In the run-up to the second and final round of presidential elections, his government announced a new freeze on funds, angering students anew. The fields of education, culture and environmental studies have been favourite targets for the far-right president, who has said such institutions are leftist breeding grounds.  

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221028-brazil-s-education-system-in-crisis-as-bolsonaro-takes-aim-at-universities

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version