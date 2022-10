Category: World Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 07:18 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. Read full story

