Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 19:19 Hits: 3

Public understanding is undermined as fewer voters respond to polls and more candidates, particularly on the Republican side, shun reporters.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/1027/From-heckled-to-shut-out-Covering-campaigns-is-getting-harder?icid=rss