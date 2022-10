Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 15:25 Hits: 2

With Russian President Vladimir Putin desperately escalating his threats of nuclear war, some Ukrainians have responded by organizing massive sex parties. Far from representing a descent into depravity and despair, they are asserting the power of love over hate, and of civilization over barbarism.

