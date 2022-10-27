Children’s Hospitals See Surge in RSV as Experts Warn of Winter Tripledemic of Respiratory Illness

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 12:53 Hits: 3

Public health experts in the United States are warning of a possible “tripledemic” of respiratory illness this winter: an increase in COVID cases, an early flu season and a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Hospitals in some parts of the U.S. are already seeing a surge in cases of RSV, which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be very serious for infants. Many respiratory illnesses are “coming back with a vengeance” after ebbing over the last two years due to pandemic mitigation efforts says pediatrician Dr. Christina Propst. She urges parents of infants to continue to avoid crowds, practice good hygiene and keep up-to-date on children’s vaccinations in order to slow the spread of RSV. “It is really important to take these common sense precautions to keep children safe and really to keep our healthcare system afloat at this point,” says Propst.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/27/respiratory_syncytial_virus_rsv_tripledemic_covid