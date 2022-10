Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 07:25 Hits: 4

At least 15 people were killed on October 26 in an attack on a key Shi'ite Muslim shrine in southern Iran, state media said, with the Islamic State (IS) militant group claiming responsibility for the assault.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-15-dead-shi-ite-shrine-islamic-state/32102695.html