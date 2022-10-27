Terrorist Attack on Iranian Holy Shrine, 15 Killed

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 6

According to the deputy governor of Fars province, Esmail Mohebipur, there were 15 dead and more than 40 injured.

The Iranian authority said the attack took place at 17:45 hours (local time), when a man pounced on the people with a gun,

The attacker who started shooting at people with a Kalashnikov rifle was arrested after being wounded.

Rescue and emergency medical services arrived at the scene of the attack to assist those affected.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres strongly condemns today's terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for which the so called Islamic State claimed responsibility. Full statement��https://t.co/WLzjlZ4xtP October 27, 2022

The police chief of Fars province in southern Iran confirmed that there was just one perpetrator of the terrorist attack on the Shah-e-Charagh shrine, confirming "he was arrested after being wounded."

