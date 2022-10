Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 07:59 Hits: 5

Gunter Demnig has laid down almost 95,000 brass-plated stumbling stones in 31 countries so that the victims of the Holocaust are never forgotten.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gunter-demnig-creator-of-the-largest-holocaust-memorial-turns-75/a-41107926?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf