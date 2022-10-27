The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit

Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit For these Ukrainian artillerymen, there is not a second to lose. Military intelligence has just located several targets with the help of drones hovering above, and Russian tanks and trenches are now in their line of sight. Kyiv has deployed thousands of soldiers to the Kherson region in hopes of reclaiming it before the onset of winter. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh, Amar al Hameedawi and Jean-Emile Jammine report from the front line. 

