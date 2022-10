Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 08:37 Hits: 6

ATHENS (Reuters) - Solidarity is the only way to deal with the energy crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea before a visit to Athens. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/10/27/german-chancellor-tells-greek-paper-solidarity-only-way-out-of-energy-crisis