Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

The US Republican Party has long seen a socialist in every Democrat, and, with control of Congress up for grabs in the coming midterm elections, such rhetoric has become more prominent and incendiary among its candidates. But perhaps the GOP is right to be afraid – not of socialism, but of the possibility that its time has come.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/republican-hayek-fear-of-socialism-justified-by-james-livingston-2022-10