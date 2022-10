Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:35 Hits: 0

In a costly ideological experiment, Liz Truss’s unprecedentedly short-lived UK premiership showed what happens when full-bore libertarianism is put into practice. It turns out that social order, and markets themselves, need government after all.

