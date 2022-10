Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 18:46 Hits: 0

The United States has designated 10 Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, for sanctions over Internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-us-treasury-santions-officials-crackdown/32101974.html