Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 07:10 Hits: 5

Russian forces have launched fresh strikes on targets in Kyiv and the city of Zaporizhzhya, the military and officials said on October 27, as Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near two towns in the eastern region of Donbas.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-strikes-kyiv-zaporizhzhia-crazy-tactics/32102668.html