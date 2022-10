Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 05:18 Hits: 0

Ukrainian troops are holding out on the eastern front, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russia's nuclear deterrence forces had launched test missiles. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-russia-s-tactics-in-donbas-crazy-says-zelenskyy/a-63560341?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf