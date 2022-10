Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 05:45 Hits: 1

The jury in the trial of a former government advisor accused of raping a colleague inside a minister's office has been discharged over "misconduct."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-parliament-rape-case-abruptly-ends-in-mistrial/a-63569683?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf