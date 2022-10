Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 02:02 Hits: 0

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the US Senate and the future of Joe Biden's presidency.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221027-senate-candidate-s-debate-performance-raises-concerns-amongst-democrats