Live: UN 'optimistic' about Ukraine grain deal extension amid Russian reservations

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 04:19 Hits: 0

A senior UN official said Wednesday he is “relatively optimistic” the deal for returning Ukrainian grain and Russian grain and fertiliser to world markets will be extended beyond mid-November, but Russia’s UN ambassador said Moscow needs to see movement on its own exports first. Meanwhile, Kyiv has deployed thousands of soldiers to Kherson in hopes of reclaiming the region before winter. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2)

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221027-live-iea-says-war-in-ukraine-could-help-speed-up-shift-to-green-energy