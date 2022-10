Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 13:40 Hits: 0

European policymakers can fight both rising food costs and climate change by reducing incentives for industrial meat production. Even a 13% cut in the EU’s meat production would be enough to offset the loss of Ukrainian grain exports, reduce food insecurity in developing countries, and ease food price increases.

