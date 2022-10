Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 14:26 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a particularly devastating effect on African universities, revealing vast inequalities and a lack of technological capacity. Fixing higher education on the continent requires greater investment in scientific research and placing social justice at the center of universities’ teaching and research agendas.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/how-to-fix-african-universities-higher-education-reform-by-moha-ennaji-2022-10