Will Racist Ads on Immigration Crime Help GOP Regain Control of Congress?

Wednesday, 26 October 2022

As the midterms draw closer, we speak with journalist Will Bunch about how extremist Republican candidates increasingly look like they could win. In Pennsylvania, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is Doug Mastriano who attended the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally and helped arrange buses for pro-Trump protesters to come as well. He later worked with former President Trump’s legal team to overturn the 2020 election results. This comes as racist campaign ads sponsored by a new group called Citizens for Sanity continue to fill the airwaves. “The Democrats are running out of time but I hope they find a way to counter this Republican message on crime because I’m really worried that it’s proven to be very effective so far,” says Bunch.

