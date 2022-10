Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 05:34 Hits: 6

Supporters of the ruling coalition in Republika Srpska, one of two entities in Bosnia-Herzegovina, protested on October 25 in Banja Luka to demand that electoral authorities end a recount of ballots for president cast earlier this month in the general election.

