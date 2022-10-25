Watch Live: John Fetterman debates Mehmet Oz

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 23:45 Hits: 4

The one and only debate between Democratic U.S. Senate nomineeJohn Fetterman, the current Pennsylvania Lt. Governor, and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, will be Tuesday night starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch live below, or online and within Pennsylvania on WPHL. On cable you can watch via the right-leaning station NewsNation.

Political pundits say the Pennsylvania race could determine which party controls the Senate next year. Democrats were largely expected to hold the Senate but in the past few weeks GOP dark money PACs have flooded the airwaves with nearly one billion dollars in campaign ads, and the Democratic advantage is quickly evaporating, according to analysts like FiveThirtyEight.

Early voting is surpassing 2018 midterm levels, and analysts say that favors Democrats.

So, like every election, candidates’ ability to get out the vote matters most.

Many across the country likely will tune in tonight o see how Fetterman, who had a stroke just before the primary and requires a speech-to-text device, or “closed-captioning technology” that operates in real time.

“As we’ve said over and over again, John is healthy and he also still has a lingering auditory processing issue that his doctors expect will go away,” Fetterman’s communications manager Joe Calvello wrote in a statement, TIME reported. “The whole point of the NBC News interview was to show how John is conducting this campaign and doing his interviews.”

Watch the U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz live below or at this link.

