Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 07:51 Hits: 2

The French-German relationship is in crisis again and this time, the spat seems more serious than usual. It also comes at a critical time, as it undermines the EU's ability to act in a crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-germany-tensions-hamstring-eu-s-capacity-to-act/a-63544901?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf