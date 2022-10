Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 05:28 Hits: 2

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich said on Tuesday that Russian forces, occupying parts of the strategic region of Kherson in southern Ukraine, and Ukrainian soldiers, advancing towards the regional capital, will face off in "the toughest of battles". Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221026-live-russia-and-ukraine-preparing-to-fight-heaviest-of-battles-in-kherson