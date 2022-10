Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 08:11 Hits: 2

Iranian students protested Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death.

