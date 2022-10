Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 08:13 Hits: 2

ARSAL, Lebanon (Reuters) - Hundreds of Syrian refugees living in Lebanon returned home on Wednesday, the first day of repatriations organised by Beirut, amid concerns from rights groups that the scheme may involve elements of coercion. Read full story

