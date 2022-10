Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 08:14 Hits: 2

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police have detained the head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), Sebnem Korur Fincanci, for allegedly "spreading terrorist group propaganda", the state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday. Read full story

