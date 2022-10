Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 16:26 Hits: 0

As the US and China divide the world into allies and enemies, many smaller countries are resisting pressure to take sides. It is wiser to navigate rising economic nationalism without unconditionally adopting the foreign-policy preferences of superpowers.

