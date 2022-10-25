Ralph Nader Throws Support to Democrats Ahead of Midterms But Warns the Party's Message Is Failing

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 12:40 Hits: 5

With U.S. midterm elections less than two weeks away, Democrats hoping to keep control of Congress and make gains in state governments are facing significant political headwinds — even in supposedly safe blue states like New York, where the race for governor has tightened ahead of the November 8 vote. For more, we speak with political organizer Mark Green and four-time presidential candidate Ralph Nader, co-authors of a new report titled “Crushing the GOP, 2022.” They argue Democrats have the better policies but are not conveying them to a public that is eager to vote for a party that will protect democracy and their pocket books. ​​”This party doesn’t know how to win,” Nader says of Democrats.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/25/ralph_nader_mark_green_midterms_2022