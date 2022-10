Category: World Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 22:33 Hits: 3

Thirty members of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Progressive Caucus have urged President Joe Biden to “pursue direct diplomacy” to seek a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-house-democrats-biden-settlement-negotiations/32098773.html