Watch: Sparks fly on The View as hosts grill Ted Cruz over Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

A clash erupted on "The View" when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made excuses for the Jan. 6 rioters he helped encourage by objecting to the certification of Joe Biden's election win.

The Texas Republican appeared Monday on the ABC News program to promote his new book, "Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System," and co-host Alyssa Farah grilled him on his role in the insurrection.

"I agreed with you most of your career," Farah said. "How do you reconcile your constitutional convictions with what happened on Jan. 6 and trying to overturn the election when 60 court cases got knocked down? Was Biden legitimately elected, because half the party thinks he wasn't."

Cruz didn't answer the question directly, although he insisted he had.

"Biden is the president today," Cruz said. "I'm going to answer that question. There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera try to say, the election was fair and square and legitimate. You know who y'all don't do that to? Not Hillary Clinton who stood up and said, Trump stole the election, or Stacey Abrams, who said the election was stolen. They sat here and said it was illegitimate, and you guys were fine with it."

Farah interrupted and said neither one of those Democrats stormed the U.S. Capitol and threatened to kill Mike Pence, and host Whoopi Goldberg said they just don't do that as the audience cheered, and Cruz deflected.

"Whoopi, did I miss an entire year of Antifa riots where cities across, where cities across the country were burning and police cars were being firebombed?" Cruz said. "Your position is the left doesn't engage in violence, really?"

