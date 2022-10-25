US School Shooting: Three Dead, Including Shooter

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 02:25 Hits: 2

On Monday, police in the central U.S. city of St. Louis, Missouri, reported the deaths of three people: the shooter, a woman and a teenage girl.

According to St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack, the three dead include a woman (61 years old), a teenager (16 years old) and the shooter, identified as Orlando Harris, 19 years old with no criminal record.

Around 9:10 a.m. local time at the School of Visual and Performing Arts, authorities received word of a shooter with a high-powered weapon.

At least six people were reported injured. Without providing information on their condition, Sack said they were hospitalized with gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

Authorities have not disclosed the shooter's connection to the school or the motive for the shooting. Police have asked the public to stay away from the area during the investigation.

St. Louis Public Schools said the event occurred at Central High School for Visual and Performing Arts and that the alleged perpetrator was "quickly" intercepted by police inside the campus.

"Security personnel did an outstanding job in identifying the suspect's efforts to gain entry and immediately notified other staff members and ensured that he contacted us," said St. Louis Police Chief.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, a magnet school specializing in visual, musical and performing arts, enrolls about 400 students.



