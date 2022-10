Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:06 Hits: 2

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's four-day trip to Antarctica was to mark the 65th anniversary of Scott Base — the nation's research station on the ice-covered continent.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jacinda-ardern-s-antarctica-flight-turns-back-midflight-amid-bad-weather/a-63545923?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf