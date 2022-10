Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 02:10 Hits: 2

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued on Monday, while the former producer's attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a "casting couch" culture to boost their careers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221025-harvey-weinstein-sexual-assault-trial-starts-in-la-with-graphic-allegations