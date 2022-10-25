The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Liberal Democrats call on Biden to shift Ukraine strategy

Live: Liberal Democrats call on Biden to shift Ukraine strategy Liberal members of the US House of Representatives have called on President Joe Biden to shift course in his Ukraine strategy and pursue direct diplomacy with Russia to bring the months-long conflict to an end. The call comes as Moscow plans to raise its unsubstantiated accusation that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” attack at the UN Security Council on Tuesday. On the ground, Ukrainian forces claim to have recaptured some 90 towns and villages in the illegally annexed Kherson region, where Moscow-installed officials said they were setting up a citizen militia. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221025-live-liberal-democrats-call-on-biden-to-shift-ukraine-strategy

