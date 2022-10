Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 06:46 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) will propose a resolution on ‘Behavioural Science for Better Health’ at the 152nd Session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) executive board in January 2023 and the 76th World Health Assembly in May 2023. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/25/m039sia-to-propose-resolution-on-behavioural-science-at-who-executive-board-world-health-assembly-next-year