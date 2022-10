Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 07:06 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military has defended air strikes on a concert organised by an ethnic minority force as a justified response to attacks in the area, after opponents accused the junta of targeting civilians and conducting war crimes. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/10/25/myanmar-military-defends-deadly-air-strike-after-accusations-of-war-crime