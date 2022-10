Category: World Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 15:47 Hits: 0

The just-concluded 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China revealed that, for President Xi Jinping, foregone economic growth is a necessary price to pay for national security. And it is clear from who will surround him at the top of the Party in the coming years where he believes the main threat to China lies.

