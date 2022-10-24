The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Promoting Stability or Fueling Conflict? : Biden’s U.S. Arms Sales Boom from Ukraine to Saudi Arabia

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg1 us shipping weapons

We speak with national security expert William Hartung about the Biden administration’s unprecedented military spending on Ukraine and the impact of U.S. arms sales on national and global security. Despite Biden’s campaign promises to curb arms sales, Hartung says the administration has followed an “outmoded ideology” that necessitates the U.S. achieve global military dominance through weapons sales. “There’s a lot of money at stake and it shapes policy in ways that are detrimental to human rights and peace and stability,” says Hartung, who also details the influence of the weapons lobby on government policy.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/24/us_arms_sales_national_global_security

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version