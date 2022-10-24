Promoting Stability or Fueling Conflict? : Biden’s U.S. Arms Sales Boom from Ukraine to Saudi Arabia

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 12:12 Hits: 4

We speak with national security expert William Hartung about the Biden administration’s unprecedented military spending on Ukraine and the impact of U.S. arms sales on national and global security. Despite Biden’s campaign promises to curb arms sales, Hartung says the administration has followed an “outmoded ideology” that necessitates the U.S. achieve global military dominance through weapons sales. “There’s a lot of money at stake and it shapes policy in ways that are detrimental to human rights and peace and stability,” says Hartung, who also details the influence of the weapons lobby on government policy.

