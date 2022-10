Category: World Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 09:07 Hits: 4

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has scoffed at Russia's ‚Äútransparently false allegations‚ÄĚ that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and reaffirmed Washington's support for Kyiv in its fight to repel invading Russian forces.

