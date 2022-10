Category: World Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 08:15 Hits: 3

Many foreigners used to visit Germany to undergo medical treatment or get cosmetic surgery. But the COVID pandemic and Ukraine war have hit the industry hard.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-sees-drop-in-medical-tourism/a-63023397?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf