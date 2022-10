Category: World Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 08:33 Hits: 6

Rebuilding Ukraine is a "generational task that must begin now," said Germany's Olaf Scholz and the EU's Ursula von der Leyen. Ukrainian and German experts are meeting in Berlin to discuss support for the reconstruction.

