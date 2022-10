Category: World Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 07:40 Hits: 2

France's Imerys announced plans on Monday to become the leading supplier of lithium in Europe through a mining project in central France as a push to make electric vehicles widely available spurs a "white gold" rush for the mineral.

