Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 10:46 Hits: 0

Russia has launched new, “wide scale” missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian energy sites, causing power outages nationwide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address late on October 22.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russian-attacks-energy-grid-electricity/32096876.html