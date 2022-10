Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 17:09 Hits: 4

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Llyod Austin and three other counterparts from leading NATO members on October 23 amid growing concern that the Kremlin could escalate its war in Ukraine as it suffers defeats.

