The notion Donald Trump could be the 2024 GOP nominee is 'absurd': former administration official

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 15:45 Hits: 2

Appearing on a CNN "State of the Union" panel on Sunday morning, a former high-ranking member of Donald Trump's administration reacted in dismay at the idea he could be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, former Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin called a third Trump run 'absurd."

With host Tapper reading from a tweet that stated, "He [Trump] was subpoenaed regarding allegations of insurrection. He was found by a judge to have signed a false statement, referring to Georgia. He was deposed on an allegation of rape in the defamation case from E. Jean Carroll. [Steve] Bannon, his former top aide was sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena. Tom Barrack, a former top aide and adviser is on trial. Lindsey Graham was ordered to testify. The Trump Organization fraud trial is going to start this week -- that's just one week in Trumpland," Farah Griffin jumped in.

"My only message is we don't have to do this again," she insisted. "There are credible Republicans who want to run for president, who will run for president. The notion the GOP would even humor nominating him again is just absurd at this point."

"I mean, he could very well be indicted," she added. "Let's look to some new blood."

Watch below or at this link:

CNN 10 23 2022 09 42 58 youtu.be

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/donald-trump-2024-nominee-absurd/