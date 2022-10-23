'I'm semi-official': Mike Lindell shows off his fake police badge at Donald Trump's Texas rally

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 16:30 Hits: 4

Republican United States Senator Herschel Walker of Georgia is no longer the only right-wing personality boasting about honorary badges that were gifted by law enforcement.

On Saturday, MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell boasted about his own fake police symbol at former President Donald Trump's rally near Corpus Christi, Texas. in a span of fewer than thirty seconds, Lindell urged voters to avoid casting ballots ahead of Election Day or by mail and encouraged people to bring mail-in ballots to in-person polling stations. He then said that if there is a discrepancy, the individual should call the cops. And then he pretended to be one.

"Encourage everyone you know to vote the day of the election, not before. Very important, everybody. The media's all over. They're attacking me for telling y'all that. If you get a mail-in vote – mail-in ballot, whatever – just bring it with you to make if they tell you, 'oh you already voted,' say, 'no I didn't and you go to your local sheriff. Sheriffs are gonna – sheriffs and judges I believe are gonna bring this country back," Lindell said to Brian Glenn of Right Side Broadcasting Network. "They just gave me a badge. I'm semi-official."

