Nancy Pelosi: Donald Trump 'not man enough' to testify before House January 6th Committee

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took jabs at both Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), with the California Democrat baiting the former president by claiming he's '"not man enough" to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Pelosi was asked about Greene's assertion that she will be given more power if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) replaces her as speaker.

As Pelosi explained her belief that Democrats will keep control of the chamber, she ignored Taylor Greene, only once referring to her as "What's-her-name."

Asked about the chances that Donald Trump will appear before the committee after it issued a subpoena on Friday, she laughed at the prospect.

"I don't think he is man enough to show up," she replied. "I don't think that his lawyers will want him to show up, because he has to testify under oath. But I don't think he is man enough, --we will see if he is man enough to show up and the public can make their judgment."

"No one is above the law!" she added. "If we believe that, then they should make a judgment about how he responds to that request."

