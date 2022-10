Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 14:18 Hits: 2

As a symbol of resistance against the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan is awarded the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/peace-prize-winner-serhiy-zhadan-ukraine-s-rock-star-poet/a-63515644?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf